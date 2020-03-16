INTERESTING: Tejasswi Prakash REVEALS the most Googled thing on Karan Kundrra’s phone!

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting PDA moments on social media. It looks like they can't do without each other. Ever since, the couple expressed their fondness for each other in the controversial reality show, fans have been loving them and shipped them as 'TejRan'.
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting PDA moments on social media.

It looks like they can't do without each other. Ever since, the couple expressed their fondness for each other in the controversial reality show, fans have been loving them and shipped them as 'TejRan'. TejRan's fans miss no chance to put a smile on the couple's face with their special efforts and this time it's no different.

Recently, Tejasswi engaged in a fun segment with a media portal where she revealed the most searched things on Karan’s phone.

She mentioned that Karan, on his Google search had only cars and politics but now whenever he Googels’ it is only Tejasswi. His news feed is filled with her name all over his phone.

Aww! Now isn’t that sweet!

The couple is head over heels in love with each other and today, they complete 6 months of togetherness. On this special occasion, Karan took to social media to declare his love for Tejasswi and also put up a vlog on YouTube where Karan and Tejasswi celebrated this special moment and day. Karan and Tejasswi came together to videotape and all the gifts by the fans and appreciated their efforts. This was Karan’s special gesture as they celebrated their anniversary.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of TV, Bollywood and the OTT space.

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 15:59

