Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor

Gauri Sharma has recently bagged role in Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 15:32
Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor

MUMBAI: Last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, which wrapped up in October 2020, Gauri Sharma has now joined the cast of Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein. She will be seen in a negative avatar on the show. Gauri is quite excited to be back on a TV set after the prolonged pandemic.

The National-level athlete entered the world of ‘lights, camera and action’ after she sustained a serious knee injury, which brought her dream of representing India at the Olympics to a screeching halt.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! 'We were going to go to Kashmir for Eid but couldn't due to dates', Waseem Mushtaq opens up on Eid Celebration, childhood memories and more

She shares, “I have been a National-level athlete in the 400 metres hurdles. However, I had to hang up my boots prematurely after I sustained a serious knee injury in 2001. It was a huge setback because the dream of becoming a sportsperson and making my country proud was my only goal.”

“It was difficult to come to terms with the fact that I couldn’t play it anymore. But the best part of being trained in sports is that you learn how to never give up. So, when my dream of playing for India shattered, I decided to become a coach instead. That’s when a friend suggested that I get a portfolio made. I got it done two years later (smiles),” she added.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! 'We were going to go to Kashmir for Eid but couldn't due to dates', Waseem Mushtaq opens up on Eid Celebration, childhood memories and more

“I was in a predicament as I was from the sports background and had no clue how to make a breakthrough in acting. At the same time, it was also challenging because I didn’t know anything about the craft. I had to learn it from scratch. I am fortunate to have got some good opportunities,” she concluded.

Credit: ETimes

Television Tera Kya Hoga Alia Gauri Sharma Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein athlete Corona Pandemic TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 15:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
MUMBAI: Shubhashish Jha is no doubt one of the most loved actors, especially on television. We have seen some amazing...
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world.Also read:...
Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor
MUMBAI: Last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, which wrapped up in October 2020, Gauri Sharma has now joined the cast of...
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film Heropanti 2 opened in the theatres on April 29. On its opening day, the...
EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit aka Vihan Verma's real life Sonali and Omkar
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Disheartening! Take a look at your favourite Bollywood celebs who have left their fans heartbroken with their break-ups
MUMBAI: Celeb couples get a lot of love from fans. While many of them are close to fans’ hearts, there are a few who...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Latest Video