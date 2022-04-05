Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor

MUMBAI: Last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, which wrapped up in October 2020, Gauri Sharma has now joined the cast of Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein. She will be seen in a negative avatar on the show. Gauri is quite excited to be back on a TV set after the prolonged pandemic.

The National-level athlete entered the world of ‘lights, camera and action’ after she sustained a serious knee injury, which brought her dream of representing India at the Olympics to a screeching halt.

She shares, “I have been a National-level athlete in the 400 metres hurdles. However, I had to hang up my boots prematurely after I sustained a serious knee injury in 2001. It was a huge setback because the dream of becoming a sportsperson and making my country proud was my only goal.”

“It was difficult to come to terms with the fact that I couldn’t play it anymore. But the best part of being trained in sports is that you learn how to never give up. So, when my dream of playing for India shattered, I decided to become a coach instead. That’s when a friend suggested that I get a portfolio made. I got it done two years later (smiles),” she added.

“I was in a predicament as I was from the sports background and had no clue how to make a breakthrough in acting. At the same time, it was also challenging because I didn’t know anything about the craft. I had to learn it from scratch. I am fortunate to have got some good opportunities,” she concluded.

Credit: ETimes