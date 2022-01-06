Interesting! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kamal Haasan and Kapil Sharma have a gala time discussing This hilarious incident from Kamal’s past

MUMBAI: As we know, The Kapil Sharma Show is soon to go off-air. The audience will definitely miss the show and the laughter riots it promised the audience every weekend.

In the upcoming episode of the show, as seen in the promo, the host will be welcoming superstar Kamal Haasan. The actor is currently promoting his film Vikram and his generated ample buzz around it.

In the episode, we will get to see how Kapil joked about Kamal’s transformation for his much-loved film, Chachi 420. Kamal disguised himself as a woman in the movie, as a strategic move to remain close to his daughter in the film.

In a promo shared by Sony Tv on Instagram, we see Kapil asking Kamal, “When Chachi 420 came, Paresh Rawal and the other actors were aware that it’s you behind the saree but did anyone from the village, where you were shooting fell for you? That Chachi is very…” Hearing this, Kamal laughed and talked about an incident on the sets of the film, “The assistant director came to tell me my dialogues. And then when I looked down, he started shaking. Because my saree’s pallu fell.”

They both laughed at this and the audience will get to reminisce about the masterful comedy that was the film with a heartwarming plot at the same time.

A fan even commented saying, “Eagerly waiting for this episode,” and another wrote, “He truly is a legend.”

Chachi 420 was a film released in the year 1997 and also starred Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Ayesha Jhulka among others, in pivotal roles. Kamal’s upcoming film Vikram is slated to release on the 3rd of June and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

