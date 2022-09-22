INTERESTING! Is THIS the reason behind Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra starrer Banni Chow Home Deliery’s great viewership?

The Star Plus’ hit show Banni Chow Home Delivery recently saw a rise in its viewership. What is the reason behind? Read on to know more

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 19:38
Banni

MUMBAI: We all know that Star Plus has a series of amazing shows that are doing quite well.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of them that have been working wonders ever since its launch. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

Recently, the show witnessed a new entry. Arjit Taneja entered the show as Agastya. The actor is known for his roles in shows like Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin and many other shows.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Interesting! Agastya makes a heroic entry at Banni’s house

He recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse with Ulka Gupta aka Banni saying, “BanniChow-ing!”

To this, actor Aly Goni replied, “Bhai sunna hai aapke aane se TRP upper ho gayi 1.7 se 2.0 ho gayi”

Check out the post here:

 

 

 

The show was doing well but after his introduction in the narrative, the TRP of the show rose a little more. But all in all, Aly posted the comment in good spirit.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Interesting! Banni to learn Agastya and Param’s bitter relationship

 
Pravisht Mishra Ulta Gupta Banni Chow Home Delivery Star Plus Banni Manini Yuvaan daily soap Telly Chakkar Agastya Arjit Taneja
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 19:38

