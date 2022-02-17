INTERESTING: There is nothing better I could have asked for to make a comeback on TV: Jay Bhanushali on returning as a host for DID Li’l Masters Season 5

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali has hosted various seasons of DID and is known for his quirky humour and charismatic style. He will be seen, once again, as the host of the show.

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous four seasons, DID Li’l Masters Season 5 is all set to premiere soon. Remo D’Souza, Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre will be seen as judges. Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li’l Masters.

Talking about his excitement to host the fifth season of DID Li’l Masters, Jay said, “I have been getting back-to-back offers to host kids’ reality shows. I guess the audience loves my equation with the kids, and I believe the best thing about hosting kids’ reality shows is that one can just react naturally to the innocent moments with these kids and the interactions are never short of being pure magic.”

He further added, “I will try to be more like a friend to them and build an equation with them off-screen because that is how they also get comfortable, like that it becomes easier to interact with them on stage. I am super excited to be back on the sets of DID and there is nothing better I could have asked for to make a comeback on the television screen.”

