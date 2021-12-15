Interesting! THESE celebs to grace ‘Shandaar Shukrvaar’ on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13

MUMBAI: Big B is hosting the Shandaar Shukriya week before ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 13 comes to an end on December 17 and this entire week popular celebrities will be visiting the show as guests. The latest episode of the show starts with tv anchor Maniesh Paul walking in on the set of the show.

He welcomes the audience to the show and then introduces three actresses Disha Parmar, Chandni Sharma and Additi Gupta from popular daily soaps Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaamna, and Dhadkan respectively. He entertains the audience with his comedy timing. Host Amitabh Bachchan walks in leaving him stunned.

Amitabh Bachchan starts the game show with Maniesh Paul and Additi Gupta, who take on the hot seat to play the quiz show. Maniesh shares that whatever amount he wins from the show he will donate to Khushiyaan foundation which works for underprivileged kids.

As the show moves ahead, Additi Gupta, who plays Dr. Deepika in the show Dhadkan requests Big B to let her check his heartbeats as he is the heartbeat of the nation. Big B tricks her and asks her to check his pulse instead of his heartbeat. Additi Gupta gets confused as she is unable to sense his pulse. She even asks Mr Bachchan, "Aap Ki pulse kyu nahi aarahi hai" and he in return says, "Humari jaa rahi hai isliye nahi aarahi hai."

The Shehenshah of Bollywood then goes on to reveal that he doesn't have a pulse. He shares his medical history with them and reveals that he had met with an accident during 1982 on the sets of Coolie while doing an action sequence. When he was hospitalized, he was announced clinically dead by the doctors and was later revived. During that his body went through different surgeries and medical treatment and at that point they would cut his wrist near the pulse every half an hour to remove the blood and due to which his pulse stopped. He shares that now he has his pulse in the next and jokes he won't let him touch her there.

Mr. Bachchan then invites Chandni Sharma to play the game with Maniesh Paul. As Chandni takes on to the hot seat, Big B praises her and says, "Madam aaj aap bahut Ghaint lag rahin hai". Everyone including Maniesh, Disha and Additi burst into laughter. Chadni comes up with a strong comeback and praises Big B and says, "Sir, aap bhi aaj zeher lag rahe hain" Mr Bachchan gets amazed after hearing this.

The megastar and host of KBC then goes on to chat with Maniesh and asks him when was the time he realized he wants to be an actor. Maniesh reveals it was his mother who always knew that he is going to be an actor. The ‘India's Best Dancer’ host shares that Big B has been his inspiration to become an actor.

Maniesh then plays a cooking competition between the three ladies and Mr Bachchan and the latter accepts that he doesn't know how to cook. Big B then invites Disha Parmar to play the game with and she joins Maniesh on the hot seat.

Mr Bachchan surprised Disha Parmar with her husband Rahul Vaidya joining her through a video call. Rahul tells Big B that it is an honour to be on the show and he further adds that he has seen the show and knows that he has been a marriage counselor for many on KBC13 and this time he wants his help.

Rahul tells Big B that earlier Disha and he would go for impromptu holidays whenever they wanted but now because she is busy doing a daily soap, he has to ask Disha a month in advance for a holiday. The singer asks, "Disha mujhe waqt de uske liye mujhe kya karna chahiye." Big B comes up with hilarious advice, he asks him to go and stay where she is working.

Mr Bachchan then requests Rahul to sing a song and Rahul croons Bade Acche Lagte Hain leaving everyone mesmerised with his voice. Amitabh Bachchan then presents the question for Rs 25,00000 and asks: Who was the first Indian woman sportsperson to be awarded the Padma Shri? Maniesh and Disha decide to take the help of 'Ask The Expert'. The correct answer was Arati Saha.

The show comes to an end and Maniesh, Disha, Chandi and Additi Gupta walk home with Rs 25,00000.

Credit: ETimes