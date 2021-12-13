OMG! Shark Tank India to REPLACE Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV! Read all bout the Show here!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television will be airing its new non-fiction show Shark Tank India Produced by STUDIO NEXT, from December 20. It will be telecast every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, replacing Kaun Banega Crorepati.

This is the first season of the Indian adaptation of the globally successful business reality series Shark Tank, acquired by Sony Pictures India. The country's business aspirants from all walks of life are groomed for success by these 'Sharks' who are themselves successful entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ: SET announces Rannvijay Singha as the host of the very first season of Shark Tank India

The sharks for the first edition are - Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder and CEO of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Ashneer Grover (founder and managing director of Bharat), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder and chief mama of Mamaearth) and Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt) , Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group)

The show will be hosted by popular television personality Ranvijay Singha .

Ashish Golwalkar, head of Content at Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business, said, "We were to bring this show to India three years ago, but the pandemic delayed it.". Though it’s a business show, we don’t see it as a niche show. It’s a show for the masses.”

Furthermore, he shared that 2022 will be a big year for the channel since they will launch other big shows besides Shark Tank. Starting in January, Sony will air India's Got Talent and a cooking contest will kick off in June.

Once selected, the 'Pitchers' will meet with the 'Sharks' or the investors who will understand, assess, and make an offer based on the applicant's final presentation. The Sharks have no idea whatsoever on the ‘pitches’ beforehand. The 'pitchers' who impress the 'Sharks' stand a chance of getting an offer or investment from the 'Sharks' right there. Besides giving participants or 'pitchers' mentorship, the show will demystify various aspects of business and demonstrate its potential to the masses.

Indranil Chakraborty, head – STUDIO NEXT, said, “At STUDIO NEXT, it’s our endeavor to present to our viewers ‘entertainment with a purpose’ and shows like KBC, Scam 1992, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii or soon to be released Whistleblower is a testament to our efforts. In line with this thought, we are excited to bring a show like Shark Tank India that offers a unique viewing experience to the audience not only educating them but entertaining them at the same time.”

The Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol, Super Dancer, and Kaun Banega Crorepati are some of Sony Television's nonfiction shows. Shark Tank is expected to further this lineup is expected to be bolstered by Shark Tank hoIt remains to be seen how well a business show will perform during a business show there will be the use of several technical terms which may not be relatable to the masses. The Indian audience is used to watching reality shows that require little to no intellectual capacity on the part of the audience. This show is clearly going to be different from that lot.

Chakraborty says that it is important not to underestimate the Indian audience. “Even Scam 1992 has a lot of technical concepts. But it still enjoyed good viewership. The Indian audience is quite intelligent. If they don’t understand something they will find it out. We shouldn’t underestimate them,” he said.

Moreover, the show replaces Kaun Banega Crorepati in the schedule and those are really big shoes to fill. We will have to wait till December 20 to see how well it does that.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: Afaqs

ALSO READ: 'Shark Tank India' hopes to open new business avenues