Interesting! Times when Emraan Hashmi wanted to do an intimate scene with THIS Bollywood hottie, scroll down to know more

Karan Johar who is currently busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that features Alia bhatt and Ranveer Singh will commence his chat show Koffee With Karan from this Thursday, July 7

Emraan Hashmi

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan is all set to begin this Thursday, July 7. Before that we take a look at one of the most underrated episodes from the fourth season of the controversial chat show featuring Emraan Hashmi and his uncle and famous director Mahesh Bhatt in 2014.

It was one of the most candid and honest episodes on the show where the highlight was the fiery rapid-fire round in which Emraan and Mahesh were simply at their best answering the rapid questions from the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with their interesting and quick replies.

When Johar asked Emraan any one actress from the Hindi film industry, he would want to do an intimate scene with, apart from the ones with whom he has already done many of them on-screen, the Gangster actor didn't even take a second and replied with the name of Deepika Padukone.

In the end, even Karan admitted that it was an outstanding performance from both the celebrities, but gave the Koffee Hamper to Emraan because his answers were more juicy, and quick than his uncle. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next playing the main antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

Credit: DNA

