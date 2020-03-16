INTERESTING! From Toshu to Baa, Anupamaa's Shah Parivaar's attrangi bonds are surely the USP of the show

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

The team of Anupamaa reveal their intriguing bond with their co-stars in the show. Check out what they had to reveal:

Toshu and Samar:

I am really close to him. Our bond is growing stronger with time and now Samar has started teaching me dance and soon Samar shall have someone in his life, it is surely going to be interesting.

Kavya and Rakhi:

Kavya is quite easygoing. She can easily get manipulated while Rakhi is all about revenge.

Baa and Mamaji:

I have always loved Bhailu and that's how he stays with us and not with my mother in Jamnagar but Bhailu doesn't like me as I used to scold Anupamaa, he is more close to his Jijaji than me.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Barkha and Anupamaa will end up in a major confrontation, and despite Anuj trying to bring a solution he will fail. In Barkha's pressure and their own plan, Adhik will agree to marry Pakhi. Looking at this, Vanraj will get reminded of his past mistakes and would call it Karma biting back at him that he is seeing his own daughter get married to a casanova like Adhik. He knows that Adhik is using his daughter but Pakhi refuses to understand.

Anupamaa will try to speak to Pakhi but her brutal words will pierce through Anupamaa's heart like swords. Amid all this Anupamaa will find comfort in Choti Anu and she decides to let Pakhi fall on her feet.

