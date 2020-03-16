INTERESTING! From Toshu to Baa, Anupamaa's Shah Parivaar's attrangi bonds are surely the USP of the show

Toshu and Kinjal were getting engaged, at that time Rakhi thought Kavya is Toshu's mom and she was quite happy to have a modern samdhan, she was representing the Shahs but had no clue about the real angle between Vanraj and Kavya's relationship.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 20:20
INTERESTING! From Toshu to Baa, Anupamaa's Shah Parivaar's attrangi bonds are surely the USP of the show

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: VIEWERS SPEAK: Netizens highlight the inconsistent writing and lack of logic in the current track of Anupamaa

The team of Anupamaa reveal their intriguing bond with their co-stars in the show. Check out what they had to reveal:

Toshu and Samar:

I am really close to him. Our bond is growing stronger with time and now Samar has started teaching me dance and soon Samar shall have someone in his life, it is surely going to be interesting.

Kavya and Rakhi:

Kavya is quite easygoing. She can easily get manipulated while Rakhi is all about revenge.

Baa and Mamaji:

I have always loved Bhailu and that's how he stays with us and not with my mother in Jamnagar but Bhailu doesn't like me as I used to scold Anupamaa, he is more close to his Jijaji than me.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Barkha and Anupamaa will end up in a major confrontation, and despite Anuj trying to bring a solution he will fail. In Barkha's pressure and their own plan, Adhik will agree to marry Pakhi. Looking at this, Vanraj will get reminded of his past mistakes and would call it Karma biting back at him that he is seeing his own daughter get married to a casanova like Adhik. He knows that Adhik is using his daughter but Pakhi refuses to understand.

Anupamaa will try to speak to Pakhi but her brutal words will pierce through Anupamaa's heart like swords. Amid all this Anupamaa will find comfort in Choti Anu and she decides to let Pakhi fall on her feet. 

Also read: Anupamaa: Trouble Time! Barkha looks for chances to create trouble for Anupama, doesn’t like her being with Anuj

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 20:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is...
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi: The crew members and stuntmen try every stunt before the contestant dives into it; the most challenging part is getting the right contestants: Sheetal, Head, Non-Fiction Shows, Colors
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Budharup wasn't born in India; actress gets candid about her childhood, schooling and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Mehta is once again in the headlines these days.  Neha who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta...
Exclusive! I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, continue to drop hints about their...
Recent Stories
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
Latest Video