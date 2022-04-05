Interesting Trivia! Choti Sarrdaarni star Gaurav S Bajaj has a special connection with Pandya Store’s Shiny and Kanwar

Read on to know the special connection between Gauraj S Bajaj and Shiny and Kanwar.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 04:33
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Chhoti Sarrdaarni is one of the most successful shows on television. The show began with Nimrit Kaur and Avinesh Rekhi in the lead roles. Post the leap, Gaurav S Bajaj joined the cast. The show is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Piya Bajpayee, and Shaika Parween under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment. The audience loves the new story.

Also read:  INTERESTING TRIVIA! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and YRKKH's Vinay Jain were a part of this show together

There is a special connection between Choti Sarrdaarni star Gaurav S Bajaj and Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi aka Dhara and Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiva. Kanwar uploaded their a picture of them on social media, and the picture was later reposted by Gaurav on his handle. It screams bromance. 

Have a look.

Also read: Interesting Trivia! Check out what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are up to post exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, the special connection is that Gaurav S Bajaj aka Zorawar Singh Randhawa was at the sets of Pandya Stores where these former co-stars had a reunion. Gaurav S Bajaj and Kanwar Dhillon were a part of Piya Rangrezz, whereas Shiny and Kanwar featured in Laal Ishq episodics.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Gaurav S Bajaj Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Pandya Store Star Plus Disney Hotstar Choti Sarrdaarni Voot TellyChakkar
