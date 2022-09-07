Interesting! TV actor Akansha Juneja’s ‘Bade Boss ke House me milte hai’ statement sparks rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 16

Akanksha Juneja, who was last seen as the negative lead in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, dropped a hint of her participation in Bigg Boss 16

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 11:59
Interesting! TV actor Akansha Juneja’s ‘Bade Boss ke House me milte hai’ statement sparks rumours of her participation in Bigg B

MUMBAI: Actress Akanksha Juneja, who was last seen as the negative lead in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media where the actress dropped hints about her participation in Bigg Boss 16.

One user asked her, "Please tell us about your new project?," to which the actress replied, "Thoda suspense rehne dete hai." But what everyone’s attention was her answer to a question, "Waise Aapko kaha mil sakte hain???," the actress replied, "Bade Boss ke House me milte hai." Is Akanksha talking about Bigg Boss 16 house?

Also Read: WHAT! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Surya Seth, aka Gautam Vig to meet with an accident ?

The actress also hints at revealing her love life on the Bigg Boss show. One user asked her, "Are you going to tell us something about your love life?" to which Akanksha replied, "Thode secrets jab aap mujhe screen par agli bar dekhenge toh pata chal jayengey!"

Akanksha played the role of Kanak in SNS2. While the show is all set to go off-air, Akanksha had amicably left the show in May.

Also Read: WHAT! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Surya Seth, aka Gautam Vig to meet with an accident ?

Talking about the controversial reality show, the buzz around Bigg Boss 16 has already begun. But prior to the reality show on TV, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is going to take over. Certain names from the industry are already doing the rounds. Once the digital show is over, the 16th season will take over.

Credit: ETimes

Television Bigg Boss 16 Akansha Juneja Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi Saubhagyavati Bhava Salman Khan Kanak TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 11:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kudos! Sai turns personal doctor for her Pakhi Didi, supervises her during surrogacy
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: OMG! Soumya has become rich enough to take care of the kids but the kids stand by their father Armaan
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Whoa! Akriti turns saviour for Anubhav, prevents him from consuming the spiked drink
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tit-for-Tat! Pakhi’s payback time begins, Sai gives open threat to Pakhi
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
SHAADI VIBES! The Rathores are ready for Yuvaan and Niyati's wedding in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry. Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video