Interesting! TV actor Akansha Juneja’s ‘Bade Boss ke House me milte hai’ statement sparks rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Actress Akanksha Juneja, who was last seen as the negative lead in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media where the actress dropped hints about her participation in Bigg Boss 16.

One user asked her, "Please tell us about your new project?," to which the actress replied, "Thoda suspense rehne dete hai." But what everyone’s attention was her answer to a question, "Waise Aapko kaha mil sakte hain???," the actress replied, "Bade Boss ke House me milte hai." Is Akanksha talking about Bigg Boss 16 house?

The actress also hints at revealing her love life on the Bigg Boss show. One user asked her, "Are you going to tell us something about your love life?" to which Akanksha replied, "Thode secrets jab aap mujhe screen par agli bar dekhenge toh pata chal jayengey!"

Akanksha played the role of Kanak in SNS2. While the show is all set to go off-air, Akanksha had amicably left the show in May.

Talking about the controversial reality show, the buzz around Bigg Boss 16 has already begun. But prior to the reality show on TV, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is going to take over. Certain names from the industry are already doing the rounds. Once the digital show is over, the 16th season will take over.

