Interesting! This is what Sargun Mehta says about the pregnancy rumours, “It’s like that’s the only thing you expect out of a couple”

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta is doing really well in her career and is delivering one hit after another in the Punjabi Film Industry. She has also done some great work on Hindi Television too and is a well-known face. She credits her footing in the Punjabi Industry to Ravii Dubey, whom she has been married to for nine years now.

She says that if she is tagged as a queen in the Punjabi industry, it would be Ravii’s manifestation. She further went on to talk about how they met. She said, “We met in 2009, and it still feels the same. We started off as very good friends and we’re still that at the core.” She added that they have always been respectful towards each other and both are happy in each other’s successes.

Being a celebrity she finds her life being scrutinized and there were rumours around her pregnancy many times and to this she says, “it’s like that’s the only thing you expect out of a couple. It’s putting down the entire institution of marriage, if that’s the only thing we’re supposed to do.” She further added that she isn’t against the people getting pregnant or wanting a baby is not wrong for her. “Some people achieve it when they’re 25, some achieve it when they’re 40.”

She talked about how only when one is satisfied with what you want to do in life, can they think about someone else’s happiness and she is on a different journey right now. She also talked about her Bollywood film with Akshay Kumar and said that she has been waiting for a long time to step into the (Hindi) medium.

“I didn’t want to go unnoticed by doing a song and coming back home feeling, ‘OMG I look pretty in a song’. I wanted to be part of the story.” She added this when talking about not taking up offers before. She is also producing TV shows currently.

Credits: Hindustan Times