Interesting: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant aka Arohi talks about receiving HATE COMMENTS!

The audience cannot have enough of the drama. The show has taken a leap and now features Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and HArshad Chopda in the lead roles following a new storyline.

As the viewers are aware, Akshara and Abhimanyu love each other. While Abhimanyu has been expressive about his love and feelings for Akshara, the latter has been hiding her love for her sister Aarohi and their families (as Aarohi too loves Abhimanyu). While they are showering lot of love to their favourite jodi Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa, they are not liking Aarohi aka Karishma's interference.

Some of them even go overboard and send hate comments to the actress.

Recently, the actress spoke about her track and revealed that she doesn't get affected by hatred by fans. In fact, she takes it in a positive way, as she feels that they (actors) are getting a lot of attention.

Regarding her role and the feedback that she has been getting from fans, Karishma said, "Well, Aarohi is well aware of Akshara and Abhimanyu's feelings for each other and she knows that she is playing with both of their feelings. Somewhere down the line, she is confident that Abhi will fall for her one day and she also believes that she will be able to keep Abhi happier as compared to Akshara. This is what she thinks which is of course morally incorrect and the fans are bound to not like Aarohi and that's the catch that we're trying to build."

