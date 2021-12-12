INTERESTING: You’ll be SURPRISED to see how these ON-SCREEN MOTHERS look in REAL LIFE!

MUMBAI: Actors often have an inclination to play the leads but then there are some actors who go on to explore their craft and except playing roles which are older than their age. There is a conscious effort put in to understand the character which is more mature and older than them and is not not a piece of cake.

They often surprise you through their ‘real life’ pictures if you browse on their social media where you find them so young!

It just proves how much effort is put in to make them look older and the actors also take up the job and add in their dash of creativity. Today, let us take a look at the mothers of Indian Television who are actually very young in real life!

Take a look:

Smita Bansal

Smita is currently seen in Bhagya Lakshmi and prior to that, she played a mom in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga for Siddharth Nigam too.

Bhakti Rathod

She is currently seen in Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani

Ami Trivedi

She plays a mother to Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sargun Kaur Luthra

Sargun plays a mother of two in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sriti Jha

Sriti is renowned for her character portrayal of Pragya not only in Kumkum Bhagya but on Indian Television.

Reyhna Pandit

Seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Alia, isn’t she too hot to play MOM?

Khyati Keswani

Khyati plays Ranbir’s mother in Kumkum Bhagya

Now one actress we cannot forget at all adding to this list is Kamya Punjabi!

Kamya has go on to play the role of a grandmother too in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors

Surbhi Das

Surbhi Das is seen in Nima Denzonpa on Colors

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below! (Also Read: LOVELY! Television divas Rupali Ganguly and Mallika Nayak break the major stereotype of mothers-in-law always being portrayed in negative shades in daily soaps)