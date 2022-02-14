Interesting! Zain Imam aka Agasthaya of Fanaa states the record straight on his relationship! The answer will shock you!

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is quite a known personality in the Television world and rose to fame with his portrayal of Yuvraj Luthra in Tashan-E-Ishq, Neil Khanna in Naamkarann, and Kabir Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Samparna.

Zain currently stars as Agasthaya on Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan a billionaire who is in love with Paakhi his best friend but is secretly obsessed with her.

The show has gained a lot of attention, and the actors are working around the clock to give it their all. Celebrities find time for themselves despite grueling hours and relentless promotion.

People knew of the basic idea that Agasthya will be in love with Pakhi but she will be interested in someone else and that is Ishaan Tandon. We recently saw that Agasthaya was heartbroken over Paakhi and Ishaan's bonding.

Currently, on the show, we are starting to see the manic side of Agasthaya and his obsession with Paakhi is growing day by day. He has tried to kill Ishaan multiple times now, but Paakhi keeps going back to Ishaan.

Well, the reel life love story of Agasthaya is going through peril right now but what about Zain's Real-life love story?

In a behind the scenes video captured, while Zain was shooting the valentines special episode, Zain revealed that he is 'single and ready to mingle and that he is so free that he is hooting on Valentine's day, Take a look at the story here:

Well, we know for sure that there are a lot of fans who would love to mingle with Zain and would be very happy with the news that he is single.

Meanwhile, on the show, we have seen that on Ishaan and Paakhi's date, Agasthaya is trying different things to get Paakhi to get angry with Ishaan.

He gets a waiter to spill the drink, Agasthaya is waiting for Yug his right-hand guy to do the other tricks and ruin their date.

That is when Ishaan and Paakhi are interrupted by the girl and a police officer enters and arrests Ishaan.

And Paakhi walks out in anger and she calls Agasthaya and Agasthaya is on cloud nine.

The show is surely taking Interesting twists and turns and fans are loving it.

