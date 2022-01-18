INTRIGUING! Sargun Mehta INTRODUCES the Swaran Beti on the special occasion of Launching her new show Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

Also read: Breaking: Sangita Ghosh to play the female lead in Ravi Dubey’s next?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the digital industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ show Udaariyaan which has become quite popular among the masses and is the no one show on the channel are working on another show under their banner Dreamiyata for Colors This new show will also be shot in Chandigarh.

We hear that the show will be mostly on the lines of the famous film Baghban. A source close to the show revealed that the story shall revolve around Ajay Chaudhary and Sangeeta in the show, and Ronit Bose Roy shall play a pivotal cameo of Sangeeta's husband in the show. It is out that the cameo shall be only for 10-12 days and then the story shall begin with Ajay being Sangeeta's lover. The story is set for a middle-aged couple.

Ahead of the show's launch, Sargun Mehta introduces the Swaran Beti who inspired them to make this show, ' Aaj "SWARAN GHAR" ka promo launch ho raha hai . Laga pehle aapko "ORIGINAL SWARAN BEDI" dikha dun kaun hai. Meri nani ki kahaani nahi hai par unke naam ki hai. Bass ab log zindagi bhar swaran bedi ka naam yaad rakhengey'

Check out the post:

We are quite excited to see the show, how about you all?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Chaudhary has been ROPED in Colors' Swaran Ghar

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar