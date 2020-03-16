Irksome! Imlie’s Fahmaan Khan is irritated with these co-stars for this reason; Deets inside

Fahmaan’s chemistry with Sumbul instantly became a hit, and fans lovingly ship name them as Arylie.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 14:50
MUMBAI: Imlie has been the favourite shows of the fans since its inception. The intriguing and gripping storyline has caught the attention of the fans.

Also read-Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan takes Imlie for a ride as they enjoy Dhinchak Pooja’s song

The lively, headstrong and confident character of Imlie portrayed effortlessly by Sumbul Toqueer Khan is being appreciated by the audience.

The show also witnessed the entry of Fahmaan Khan as Aryan Rathore last year, and his brooding personality has earned him a lot of love.

And his chemistry with Sumbul instantly became a hit, and fans lovingly ship them as Arylie.

Both of them are very good friends off-screen and their friendship is very talked about.

Sumbul and Fahmaan are very active on social media and they keep sharing photos and videos on social media.

The show also saw the entry of Keva Shefali as Cheeni and fans are very happy with her bonding that she shares with Fahmaan and Sumbul.

Recently, we came across a very cute video featuring the trio.

Check out the video below:

The very cute video has Fahmaan sleeping and Keva and Sumbul are with him. Keva teases him by calling him papa and he asks her not to.

Then to tease him further, she keeps calling him the same and irritating him. Sumbul also supports Keva in teasing Fahmaan. Indeed, the trio comes forward as a very cute family.

Meanwhile, on the show, Aryan and Imlie would be distanced from one another. Aryan will adamantly decline to take part in the Janmashtami celebration, but after Cheeni begs him to change his mind, he will participate.

Also read-Imlie: High Voltage Drama! During the Janmashtami celebration, Cheeni goes missing leaving Aryan and Imlie worried

What are your thoughts on this cute little family? Tell us in the comment.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip.

StarPlus Imlie Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Toqueer Khan Aryan Cheeni Malini TellyChakkar
