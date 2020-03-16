Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan takes Imlie for a ride as they enjoy Dhinchak Pooja’s song

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But, Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Sumbul and Fahmaan have gone for a drive on the sets of the show while listening to the song of Dhinchak Pooja.

Reports were doing the rounds that there were some issues between Sumbul and Fahmaan and finally things seem to be good between them.

The fans love their pair and consider them one of the iconic couples on the small screen.

