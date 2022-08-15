Irksome! This is what Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy hates the most about hubby Suraj Nambiar, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Mouni is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space. Over time, with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks, the actress has been ruling the hearts of the fans. She has created a strong mark not only in the acting space but also in the hearts of the fans.

No doubt, actress Mouni is one such name coming from the acting space who definitely knows how to grab the attention of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her amazing fashion and fitness pictures.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress which definitely impress them, and having said that, recently her latest post is regarding that what is irking her so much when she is enjoying her travel time with her husband.

She posted a picture wherein she revealed that her hubby Suraj loves the laptop more and not her.

She captioned the picture, “@nambiar13 loves his laptop more!!!

Have a look!

They tied the knot in W Goa Hotel. Their wedding was a massive affair all the stars from the industry like Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana, among others attended the wedding on 27 January 2021.

