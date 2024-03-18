Isha Malviya exposes the reality of Bigg Boss Season 17 says "Half the things are not shown and its edited"

Isha Malviya is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and now in a recent interview she revealed how Bigg Boss edits and shows half the things.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 05:15
Isha

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

She was in the news for her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar as the two exes just didn't get along in the game.

Now in a recent interview Isha said "When I sat and saw the episode with my family I released the fights were shown but the reason behind it wasn't shown, when the patch up happened it wasn't show, during the 24hrs all the contestant had so many good and fun times, but that wasn't shown and that's when I came to know that Bigg Boss edits a lot of things and they show what they feel is working which is fine but then the audience believes that and a wrong picture is sent out"

Well, there is no doubt that Isha did well in Bigg Boss but it was unfortunate that she was eliminated from the show a week before the finale of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 05:15

