Isha Malviya reveals her experience of working with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Isha Malviya is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and she made headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss and now the actress revealed her experience working with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.
Isha

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

She was in the news for her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar as the two exes just didn't get along in the game.

Now in one of her recent interviews she revealed her experience on working with Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Isha said "Ankit is very quiet and introverted. He hardly speaks. For example if I tell him Hi, he would be like Yes tell me, what happened, it wouldn't be like he will speak and reply in a way that he is interested in speaking to you, but that's the way he is"

When asked about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary she said "I used to keep teasing her that I have got better clothes than you and she used to take it very sportingly and say "Okay" that's fine.

Well, there is no doubt isha had shared a good bond with Priyanaka and Ankit and till today the friendship bond continues.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

