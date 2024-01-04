Isha Malviya reveals the most expensive gift she has given her father

Isha Malviya is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and now in a recent interview she revealed the most expensive gift she had given her father.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 05:00
Isha Malviya

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

She was in the news for her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar as the two exes just didn't get along in the game.

In a recent interview she spoke about the most expensive gift she had given her father.

The actress said "I had given a bullet bike to my father worth Rs. 2 Lakhs and he was very happy but at the same time he told me not to spend so much money and start saving. It's always the case with parents whenever we pamper them they would think we are spending too much and would advise us to save but for the support and love he has given me, he really deserves this gift"

Well, there is no doubt that Isha and her dad share a great bond and they give major father - daughter goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

