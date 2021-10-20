It doesn’t make sense for long running shows to return on TV: Jiten Lalwani

MUMBAI: Noted actor Jiten Lalwani is known for his body of work over the years. The actor has been part of the TV industry over decades now. He is best known for playing Kiran Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Inder Kashyap in Sasural Genda Phool and Samarjeet in Naagin 3.

Jiten will soon be seen in Sasural Genda Phool’s second season which is expected to go on air by end of this year.

There's a sudden trend of old shows coming out with new seasons, hence we asked Jiten if there is lack of creativity in the industry, he replied, “Well, shows which have already run for long years it doesn’t make sense of returning as it already being watched and liked well by viewers however it was culminated as there was nothing new left for viewers to watch. -Talking about Sasural Genda phool, season 2 was demanded by many people because it ran for only 2 years, also there was more story to tell. People are getting lazy these days, just reviving the concept which has already been a hit.”

Does he watch television in his free time? “No, I watch web shows which have 1 or 2 seasons only. I don't watch television much because it's very repetitive and redundant. Web shows are shot in real locations, and they aren't filled with lights, whereas television is still stuck on closed sets and bright lights. Maybe there's good work going on TV, but I don't watch it often. I just focus on my work and stay fit.”

Well said, Jiten!