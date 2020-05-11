Is it OFFICIAL? Uditi Singh shares pictures with boyfriend Karan Wahi’s mother

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi broke many hearts after he announced his relationship with Uditi Singh. The duo looks extremely in love and their adorable pictures often take Instagram by storm.

Karan and Uditi look uber cute together and often post mushy pictures, captions and comments for each other.

Yesterday on Mother’s Day many celebrities wished their mothers while a few married Television actresses also wished their mother-in-laws on the special day. Uditi is no exception. The gorgeous lady shared a collage of pictures with her mother as well as Karan’s mother.

Have a look at the picture:

The picture speaks volumes about Karan officially announcing about his relationship to his family and that Wahi family has wholeheartedly accepted Karan’s choice of life-partner.

Well looks like Uditi knows how to impress her to-be mother-in-law.

Must say, Karan’s mom will be elated to have such a beautiful ‘bahu rani’.

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.