It’s always awesome to create: Content Ka Keeda owner Shipra Arora

MUMBAI: She started her career as a journalist, but could never ignore the calling from dream city Mumbai. And once she landed her dream job with Balaji Telefilms as an Associate Creative of the popular show "Kasautii Zindagi Kay", there was no looking back for Shipra Arora. Even though she was promoted as the Creative Head of various shows by Balaji very early in her career, she chose to get back to writing, and also start her own YouTube channel called Content Ka Keeda.

Shipra, along with her brother Shivankar Arora, started their channel in early 2020, and have made some interesting short films titled "Fight Back", "What Is Anxiety", "Be My Quarantine", "Every Sister Relationship", to name a few. Speaking about her YouTube channel, she said, "After working in the TV industry for 15 years, I knew my brother and I could make our own short stories and produce them on a small budget. I decided on the name of the channel. But it was my brother, my co-producer, and my director, who wanted to start this. I was just playing along till we both realised that we are actually enjoying this. I guess as a creator, it’s always awesome to create without any feedback. But one thing that I learned is that marketing, SEO are the key ingredients while working on YouTube. So it was great to learn something out of the box."

For her short films, she has worked closely with a lot of actors, talking about her association with them, she said, "Because of our TV industry experience, we were able to get some great actors to work with us. Sana Amin Sheikh, Manani Dey, Anita Kanwal, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anant Vijay Joshi, Ankita Dubey, Abhinav Kapoor, Sai Deodhar, and Shakti Anand, to name a few. We have got two web series online currently. We are finding this as a great tool to talk about all the social issues we care about. Our upcoming film is based on LGBTQ community and has won many awards. I can’t wait for it to go live."

As a co-writer, she has worked on shows like "Uttaran", "Udaan", "Daastan", "Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost", and as a solo writer on "Naamkarann" and "Sanjivani 2".

Sharing her love for writing, she said, "I always wrote stories and characters. I love blank pages. It always gives me a kick. Writing 'Naamkarann' was iconic for me. Working closely with Mahesh Bhatt and the freedom and support I got from my team was something I will always cherish."