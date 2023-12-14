It’s confirmed! Aurra Bhatnagar to play teenager Choti Anu post leap in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive and breaking news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

We have been on the forefront in bringing freshly baked news from the den of TellyChakkar and now we are back with yet another interesting update. We already reported that Aurra Bhatnagar has been approached to play a part in Anupamaa, which is set to take a five year leap. Aurra gained immense fame with her stint in Barrister Babu on Colors. (Also Read: Exclusive! Barrister Babu actress Aurra Bhatnagar roped in for Star Plus’ Anupamaa; will essay the role of grown – up little Anu ?)

After Samar’s death in Anupamaa, the show witnesses the story of how Anupamaa is dealing with little Anu and Pakhi’s tantrums and how she is divided between the Shah family and the Kapadia house. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles.

Now we have confirmation that Aurra has been roped in for the show and apparently, she will essay the role of Choti Anu in the show and she would be somewhere in her teens like how Pakhi was in the initial episodes of the show.

How excited are you to watch Aurra in Anupamaa? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj and Anupama's Unforeseen Separation in America)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.