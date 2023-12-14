It’s confirmed! Aurra Bhatnagar to play teenager Choti Anu post leap in Anupamaa

We already reported that Aurra Bhatnagar has been approached to play a part in Anupamaa, which is set to take a five year leap. Aurra gained immense fame with her stint in Barrister Babu on Colors.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 13:25
Aurra Bhatnagar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive and breaking news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

We have been on the forefront in bringing freshly baked news from the den of TellyChakkar and now we are back with yet another interesting update. We already reported that Aurra Bhatnagar has been approached to play a part in Anupamaa, which is set to take a five year leap. Aurra gained immense fame with her stint in Barrister Babu on Colors. (Also Read: Exclusive! Barrister Babu actress Aurra Bhatnagar roped in for Star Plus’ Anupamaa; will essay the role of grown – up little Anu ?)

After Samar’s death in Anupamaa, the show witnesses the story of how Anupamaa is dealing with little Anu and Pakhi’s tantrums and how she is divided between the Shah family and the Kapadia house. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles.

Now we have confirmation that Aurra has been roped in for the show and apparently, she will essay the role of Choti Anu in the show and she would be somewhere in her teens like how Pakhi was in the initial episodes of the show.

How excited are you to watch Aurra in Anupamaa? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj and Anupama's Unforeseen Separation in America)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Anupamaa Aurra Bhatnagar Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Barrister Babu Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 13:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Preeti asks Pashminna not to look for Raghav
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Vanshaj: Doubt! Yuvika gets suspicious over Mahajan's share price
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Instigate! Durgavati criticizes Vallabhgarh
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
What! After break up with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana gets a marriage proposal from THIS person
MUMBAI : Himanshi Khurana recently announced her breakup with Asim Riaz on social media a few days ago. The actress had...
Jhanak: Oh No! Shrishti lashes out at Anirudh, Arshi gets upset
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Hot and Sexy! This viral photo shoot of Wamiqa Gabbi has been making people go crazy in love with the actress, check out the hot photo shoot inside
MUMBAI : Despite having a small part in Jab We Met, Indian actress Wamiqa Gabbi gained recognition for her performance...
Recent Stories
taapsee pannu
Vacay Goals! Taapsee Pannu is having her ‘favourite type of holiday’ in Maldives, check out the cool pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Himanshi
What! After break up with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana gets a marriage proposal from THIS person
Vijayendra Kumeria
Exclusive: Vijayendra Kumeria leaves the set of Teri Meri Doriyaann urgently as his uncle passes away!
Bigg
Bigg Boss 17: What! Why has Munawar Faruqui’s alleged GF Nazila Sitaishi deleted her Instagram account? Read to know more
Princy Prajapati
Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita actress Princy Prajapati roped in for Star Plus’ Anupamaa post leap
Varun Sood
Shocking! Varun Sood's photo with mystery girl sparks speculation about relationship rumours amid ex-gf Divya Agarwal's wedding announcement to Apurva Padgaonkar
Eijaz
What! Trouble in Paradise? Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's break up news surfaces on social media