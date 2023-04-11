It’s a wrap! Yukti Kapoor shares her last memories from the set of Keh Doon Tumhein

MUMBAI :Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus is one show which has had an unconventional storyline.

While saas-bahu dramas are still in trend, amid all this, Vajra Productions has rolled out a mystery-thriller television series.

Also Read:Exclusive! Mudit Nayar confirms Keh Doon Tumhein is going off-air, says, “Although the numbers didn't support but the quality and execution and the content was top notch”! Read for Full Story!

The show stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles. The show revolved around a single mother who moves to a hill station to find out the murderer and there, she meets and falls in love with a man who has dark secrets.

The show premiered on small screens and left the viewers intrigued. Along with that, the shooting styles have also changed and the makers went a notch higher to make the shows a visual experience for the viewers.

However, looks like the show failed to charm the audience and will soon bite the dust!

Yukti Kapoor shared a post where she is seen dressing up in a Marathi avatar and making a reel. She took to social media to share a reel mentioning that this is the last from the sets as they wrap the shoot for the show. The caption read:

Last reel from the sets of Keh Doon tumhein #itsawrap. Taking loads of memories with me.. The magic word is I start a new chapter today Stay away from what might have been & focus on what can be… Special thanks to my fav boy @arpitsrivastava687 for making this reel. Hare Krishna

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Also Read:Keh Doon Tumhein 3rd November 2023 Written Episode Update: Dev suspects Vikrant

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.