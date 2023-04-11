It’s a wrap! Yukti Kapoor shares her last memories from the set of Keh Doon Tumhein

Yukti Kapoor shared a post where she is seen dressing up in a Marathi avatar and making a reel. She took to social media to share a reel mentioning that this is the last from the sets as they wrap the shoot for the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 16:29
Yukti Kapoor

MUMBAI :Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus is one show which has had an unconventional storyline.

While saas-bahu dramas are still in trend, amid all this, Vajra Productions has rolled out a mystery-thriller television series. 

Also Read:Exclusive! Mudit Nayar confirms Keh Doon Tumhein is going off-air, says, “Although the numbers didn't support but the quality and execution and the content was top notch”! Read for Full Story!

The show stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles. The show revolved around a single mother who moves to a hill station to find out the murderer and there, she meets and falls in love with a man who has dark secrets.

The show premiered on small screens and left the viewers intrigued. Along with that, the shooting styles have also changed and the makers went a notch higher to make the shows a visual experience for the viewers.

However, looks like the show failed to charm the audience and will soon bite the dust!

Yukti Kapoor shared a post where she is seen dressing up in a Marathi avatar and making a reel. She took to social media to share a reel mentioning that this is the last from the sets as they wrap the shoot for the show. The caption read:

Last reel from the sets of Keh Doon tumhein  #itsawrap. Taking loads of memories with me.. The magic word is I start a new chapter today  Stay away from what might have been & focus on what can be…  Special thanks to my fav boy @arpitsrivastava687 for making this reel. Hare Krishna 

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

Also Read:Keh Doon Tumhein 3rd November 2023 Written Episode Update: Dev suspects Vikrant

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Keh Doon Tumhein Star Plus vajra productions Yukti Kapoor Mudit Nayyar Keh Doon Tumhein TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 16:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
IIIA - India International Influencer Awards 2023 is a grand success
MUMBAI : It is another year of grand success for Eventz Factory & Kunal Thakkar as the award show IIIA - INDIA...
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV
MUMBAI : There are numerous projects in the pipeline as an offering of complete masala entertainment to the viewers of...
Oh La La! Sanaya Pithawalla looks super-hot as enjoys her vacation in Africa
MUMBAI :  Actress Sanaya Pithawalla has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her cuteness and her...
Housefull 5: Must Read! Nadiadwala Grandson issues a statement after Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar being part of the movie does the rounds
MUMBAI :  Housefull 5 is one of the most awaited films. The film has been in the news for quite some time now. The film...
Exclusive! Romil K Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kundali Bhagya”
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
It’s a wrap! Yukti Kapoor shares her last memories from the set of Keh Doon Tumhein
MUMBAI :Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus is one show which has had an unconventional storyline.While saas-bahu dramas are...
Recent Stories
Housefull 5
Housefull 5: Must Read! Nadiadwala Grandson issues a statement after Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar being part of the movie does the rounds
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kunal Thakkar
IIIA - India International Influencer Awards 2023 is a grand success
Rajesh Sharma
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV
ROMIL K SHARMA
Exclusive! Romil K Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kundali Bhagya”
Barsatein
Ooh La La! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s on-screen romance on Barsatein is too hot to handle
Shiv Shakti
Exclusive! The beauty of Shiv Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Tandav is that the casting done is very good: Amaranth Kumar on his experience shooting for the Colors show
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande slams the door at Sana Raees Khan’s face as she shares her dislikes for her