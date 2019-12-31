It was a bit frustrating playing Guddu this time: Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2

MUMBAI: If there’s one upcoming Indian web original that the Indian audience is desperately waiting for, it is Mirzapur 2. The first season of the show starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar in main roles was widely loved and also created the excitement for its next instalment.

Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime in November 2018 and now according to lead actor Ali Fazal, the next instalment will be out in April 2020.

In a recent interview, Ali Fazal said that there is a lot more in season 2 and the stakes are much higher he said that it was very frustration to play Guddu this time because of the level of the performance is different and much higher than what it was before.

The shooting of Mirzapur Season 2 is currently in the editing stage.

Ali Fazal is currently shooting for Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile in London.