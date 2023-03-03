Jai Bhanushali gives a glimpse of his first day as host of India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is an actor who needs no introduction, after proving his mettle in acting, he has become one of the most sought-after names in television hosting as well. He is best known for playing Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's show Kayamath and winning Nach Baliye 5. He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 15.

Jay Bhanushali is now all set to host the show India’s Best Dance in its 4th season. The actor who has a massive fan following on social media has shared his stunning first look as host on the first day of his shoot. Jay looks handsome in a colorful denim jacket with a white tee. Check it out here;

India’s Best Dancer is a reality show that showcases dancing talent across India and previously the judges of the show have been Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora. Lets see who will judge the fourth season.

