Jai Bhanushali gives a glimpse of his first day as host of India’s Best Dancer

Jay Bhanushali is now all set to host the show India’s Best Dance in its 4th season. The actor who has a massive fan following on social media has shared his stunning first look…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:32
MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is an actor who needs no introduction, after proving his mettle in acting, he has become one of the most sought-after names in television hosting as well. He is best known for playing Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's show Kayamath and winning Nach Baliye 5. He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 15.

Also Read- Exclusive! Check out the first look of Jay Bhanushali from the sets of Swastik Production’s ‘Mere Apne’!

Jay Bhanushali is now all set to host the show India's Best Dance in its 4th season. The actor who has a massive fan following on social media has shared his stunning first look as host on the first day of his shoot. Jay looks handsome in a colorful denim jacket with a white tee.

India’s Best Dancer is a reality show that showcases dancing talent across India and previously the judges of the show have been  Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora. Lets see who will judge the fourth season.

Also Read- OMG! Jay Bhanushali reveals that he and Mahi Vij have never taken 'pheras'! Find out why.

Are you excited to see Jay Bhanushali as a host?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:32

