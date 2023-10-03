Jannat Zubair celebrates this special couple’s anniversary, check it out

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair has not only grabbed attention for her performances in popular Tv shows like Phulwa, Kashi, Haar Jeet and others, but because of her social media presence too. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, and fans love her fashion choices and enjoy her interesting and entertaining reels.

Also Read- OMG! Jannat Zubair finally breaks her silence on why she doesn’t have a boyfriend

Jannat who is pretty close to her parents has now shared an adorable post for her parents as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. Check out the post below;

Jannat gained immense popularity after her stint in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she showed her daredevil side and attempted all the risky and gutsy challenges with ease.

Also Read- OMG! Jannat Zubair finally breaks her silence on why she doesn’t have a boyfriend

Jannat has over 43 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed television stars in the country and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion sense.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.