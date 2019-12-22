Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Avneet Kaur rocking the oversized jacket look like a pro? Which one is your favourite?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always kept you updated you about the latest fashion trends which are set by the beautiful actresses of the Telly world. And today, we are going to show you the newest trends which popular TV actresses Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur have set with their stunning style file.

We have often seen actresses wearing oversized coats, jackets and t-shirts which by the way look extremely cute and uber cool.

As the chilly winters are here, Avneet and Jannat have given us major fashion goals by telling us how to stylishly flaunt the oversized jackets and coats.

In a recent picture shared by Jannat, we can see her shivering due to cold and hence went on wear a denim oversized jacket and completely rocked the look.

Take a look at Jannat's picture:

In a post shared by Avneet a few weeks ago, the actress opted for an eye-catching cartoon character printed oversized denim jacket and we can't get over her look.

Check out Avneet's post:

Well, both the divas surely slew in their respective looks but it is difficult to pick one.

On the work front, Jannat's career is rising high every passing day with the choice of the roles she has chosen so far. The actress starred in shows like Tu Aashiqui, Meri Awaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, and Shani. Meanwhile, Avneet is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga where she plays the role of Princess Yasmine.