Jannat Zubair reveals the REAL REASON why she has been missing from TV

MUMBAI: Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap fame Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular actresses. She has been part of several TV shows. She has also appeared in music videos.

After her TV show Tu Aashiqui which ended in 2018, the actress has been missing from the small screen. So what is the reason behind the same? She told Times of India, "In one of the press conferences of Tu Aashiqui, I had said that this was my last TV show and I wouldn't be taking up any other projects. I have taken a break from TV which is a much-needed one for me. Since childhood, I have been doing TV shows and I needed to break that monotony.”

Further, Jannat Zubair added, “Working for a TV show is not easy as it seems. Right from erratic schedules to hours of shoot, you don’t even get a minute for yourself. I wanted to do other things and also spend time with my family. I am happy in this space right now because I am getting to explore a lot of things and I am able to focus on myself as well." So when does she plan to return to the small screen? "I can never get bored of acting, but right now it is a break for me and honestly, I don’t know how long this will continue,” she says.

Jannat Zubair is currently in Dubai spending time with her family and observing Ramzan.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA