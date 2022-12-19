Jannat Zubair shares a series of pictures as she goes to perform Umrah, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

Also read - OMG! Jannat Zubair finally breaks her silence on why she doesn’t have a boyfriend

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Other than serials, she also participated in reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 where she was seen not just facing her fears but also rising victorious against them.

Jannat Zubair is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting about her latest projects and on-goings in her personal life. Her fans keep showering a lot of love.

This time, Jannat posted something really special and her fans enjoy her journey along with her.

Jannat Zubair is travelling to the holy place to perform Umrah with her family.

Check out the posts below:

Also read - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

May Jannat’s prayers be heard.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.



