Ali Asgar’s children revealed how in school their classmates used to bully them with names but they were extremely proud of their father as he was a reason why people watched television for a hearty laugh

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 16:57
MUMBAI: This weekend episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to take the viewers on an emotional ride with 'Family special'. While, the contestants have decided to dedicate their performances to the most heartwarming moments of theirs and the judges' lives, like Niti Taylor and her choreographer turning into Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi. Ali Asgar aka Dadi had a special message from his children.

Ali Asgar’s children revealed how in school their classmates used to bully them with names but they were extremely proud of their father as he was a reason why people watched television for a hearty laugh. This has left Ali in tears and Madhuri Dixit cheered him up by saying, 'Ali we love you'.

The channel airing the show captioned, 'Ali Asgar ki beti ke pyaare shabdon ne kar diya unki aankhon ko nam' (Ali's daughter's love filled message leaves him teary-eyed)

Ali is best known for his character as Kamal in the most successful serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii where he rose to fame and became a household name.

These days, the actor is grabbing the headlines for his performance in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he is showcasing his dancing skills.

Credit: ETimes 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 16:57

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Emotional! Ali Asgar breaks down in tears as his daughter makes a shocking revelation
