Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Emotional! TV actress Nia Sharma’s inspirational story leaves the judges teary-eyed

Nia Sharma sets the stage on fire with her performance on 80s popular hit ‘Khatouba’, however it’s her mother’s video message that leaves everyone emotional

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 13:22
MUMBAI : Celebrities have put on their dancing shoes again as COLORS is back with its flagship and most popular dance reality show, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, now in its tenth season. The upcoming weekend will unfold Nia’s inspirational story that will leave the judges, contestants, and audience awestruck.

Keeping her best foot forward, Nia Sharma will be seen setting the stage on fire with her performance on 80s popular hit ‘Khatouba’. In the upcoming episode, the diva gets a surprise video message from her mother leaving everyone emotional. Hailing from a middle-class background, Nia shares how her mother raised the two kids (she and her brother Vinay) solely after her father’s untimely demise.

While reminiscing about her mother’s struggle, Nia Sharma says, “I can’t believe that my mother has said something to me on national TV for the first time. Being a single mother, she has raised me and my brother effortlessly. We all had gone through a lot of struggles just after my father passed away when I was fourteen, but I have never seen my mother crying. She has sacrificed a lot for us.”

Impressed by her words, judge Madhuri Dixit Nene says, “Whatever we are, we are because of our hard work and that’s the bottom line! Hats off to your mom. I am very proud of how single-handedly she has raised you and your brother”.

Credit: Koimoi

