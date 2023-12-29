Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Anupama fame Samar aka Sagar Parekh to enter as a wild card contestant in the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. Season 11 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the dancing reality show is now streaming on Sony Entertainment Television. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani serve as the show's hosts, while Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora serve as its judges. On November 11, 2023, the show made its premiere.

As per sources, Anupama fame Sagar Parekh has been offered the show where he would be entering the show as a wild card contestant.

The audience enjoyed Sagar Parekh, who portrayed Samar in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Despite making infrequent appearances, it was a surprise when his character's sudden demise in the show. Additionally, he made appearances in TV shows including Internet Wala Love, Balika Vadhu 2, Rajaa Betaa, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Since 2014, Sagar has been working in the entertainment sector.

In 2016, Sagar made his acting debut in an episodic role in the television show Gumrah. In addition, he worked on a couple of Savdhaan India episodes. He took up Paras Kalnawat's role as Samar Shah in the well-liked Star Plus television show in 2022.

