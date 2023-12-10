Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Choreographers Romsha Singh and Danny Danz roped in for the new season!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. We have previously given you the update that Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi will take on the judging panel and the show will return to Sony TV after 12 years.
Romsha Singh

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

After season 9, which was telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRP and returned for a successful season 10.

We have previously given you the update that Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi will take on the judging panel and the show will return to Sony TV after 12 years.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update,

The show is based on the partnership of the contestants and the choreographers and we have an update on the same.

As per sources, Romsha Singh, who was also a choreographer in the last season and partnered with Gashmeer Mahajani, will be seen in the new season as well.

And choreographer Danny Danz, who is a Kannada actor and choreographer. 

The show used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post-Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season will be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Are you excited to watch the new season? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

