Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Cricket Legend Jonty Rhodes to participate in the new season with a twist?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

After season 9, which was telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRP and returned for a successful season 10.

We have previously given you the update that Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi will take on the judging panel and the show will return to Sony TV after 12 years.

As per sources, Cricket legend Jonty Rhodes will be seen gracing the show as a participant. It is not confirmed where he will be there from the start or come in later in the season.

Jonty Rhodes is a South African professional cricket coach, commentator, and former Test and One Day International cricketer. He is regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time and was the first South African cricketer to take 100 ODI catches. His participation in the show is going to be a delight and this will not be the first time that a cricket star has been a participant on the show though.

The show used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post-Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season will be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

