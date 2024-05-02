Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 : OMG! Arshad Warsi and Manisha Rani break down in tears as Sangeeta Phogat gets evicted from the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Sangeeta Phogat was one of the best and loved contestants of the show where her performance used to make the judges laugh and smile, but this time when she was in the bottom two along with Sagar Parekh she disappointed the judges.

The judges Farah said that this was their worst act and she cannot understand what they have done to those two when it was in the elimination round and she is very disappointed.

Arshad said that he always loved their performance but this time it wasn’t their best.

Malaika said that she is very upset with the performance and this was their worst performance.

Though the judges didn’t like even Sagar’s performance as he didn’t get that great remarks he managed to score more than Sangeeta.

Well, at the end Sangeeta got 21 and Sagar got 24 from the judges and hence Sangeeta was evicted.

Arshad had tears in his eyes and he broke down and went to the stage and hugged her.

As she was leaving the show Manisha also broke down as the two were good friends and she said that she would miss her.

There is no doubt that Sangeeta was a good performer and the judges and the fans would miss watching her on the show.

