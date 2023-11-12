Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

TellyChakkar has exclusively got to know that this week it’s “Teen Ka Tadka” theme where a third choreographer will be joining the contestants and their choreographer for the next performance.

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Tanisha Mukerjee's mother and veteran actress Tanuja has this special ...

Below are the list of choreographers and which contestants they would be joining in :

Ashish will be joining Karuna Pandey and Vivek Chachere

Shweta Warrier will join Sangeeta Phogat and Bharat Ghare

Sanam Johar will be joining Vivek Dhaiya and Lipsa Acharya

Paul Marhal will be joining Sreeram Chandra and Sonali Kar.

This performance for the contestants will be a challenging one as they would have to perform with two choreographers.

The performance expectations will go to another level and the judges will be strict in judging the show.

Sanam Johar has been part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa if one remembers he was the choreographer of Rubina last year.

Paul Marhal is also a known choreographer who rose to fame from Dance India Dance Season 1.

Shweta Warrier was one of the best dancers on Sony Tv’s India’s Best Dancer.

Well, this week the audience will get to see mind blowing performances from the contestants.

For more news and updates on television and movies stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Whoa! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a rocking performance, all three judges give a standing ...