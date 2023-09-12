Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Tanisha Mukerjee’s mother and veteran actress Tanuja has this special message for her

Tanisha Mukerjee is one of the confirmed contestants on the dance reality show and she keeps impressing the judges and the audience and now she would receive a special message from her mother Tanuja.
Tanisha

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Tanisha Mukerjee is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and with every performance she has impressed the judges and the audiences.

ALSO READ :

In the upcoming episode, her mother and veteran actress Tanuja will come on the show and will give her a special message.

Tanuja tells the audience that Tanisha has a child was very introvert and loving and she also said that when the actress told her mother that she wanted to do the show, Tanuja questioned her and told her that how would you do the show since she doesn’t have any training but Tanisha was stubborn and she wanted to do the show as she wanted to do something different.

Even her sister Kajol shared a voting appeal for her little sister and told her to shower some love and support her in this journey.

Well, there is no doubt that Tanisha is a good performer and almost every week she gets good compliments from the judges.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 18:20

