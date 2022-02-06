Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! Ashi Singh and Surbhi Jyoti approached to be part of the show

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is going to begin the soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same and the latest name to join is Ashi and Surbhi Jyoti
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 10:34
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was telecast 2016 – 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Ashi Singh and Surbhi Jyoti have been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Apparently, the makers are in talk with both the actresses and if things work out then they would come on board.

This would be Surbhi and Ashi’s first reality show as both haven't been part of any reality show earlier.

Both Surbhi and Ashi are good dancers and that we have seen with their videos that they share on social media.

Ashi these days is ruling the television screen with her performance as Meet in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

On the other hand, Surbhi has been away from the screens for quite some time. She was last seen in a music video.

The fans would be excited to see the two actresses on the reality show.

Do you want to see Ashi and Surbhi in the reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

