Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul to participate in the show

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was telecast 2016 – 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources Kumkum Bhagya lead actor Krishna Kaul has been offered the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

Krishna is ruling the television screen with his performance as Ranbir and now if things work out then he would be seen on the dance reality show and this would be his first reality show.

The fans would be excited to see Krishna in this reality show.

