Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! Umar Riaz to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was telecast 2016 – 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources Umar Riaz has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actor though there is no confirmation on the same.

The audience have seen Umar’s glimpse of dance during his Bigg Boss stint in Bigg Boss 15 and he is not a great dancer but that is what the dance show is all about where non- dancers become dancers and some of them also win the show.

This would be Umar’s second reality show post Bigg Boss and the fans are excited to see him part of the show.

The fans would be excited to see Umar in this reality show.

