Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas to participate in the upcoming season.

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge's points and the audience's votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc., were approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. As per sources, Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas are in talks to join the show. If things work out, it will be these celebrities' first reality show.

The show is set to air on the 26th of September 2022 and might replace Khatron Ke Khiladi.

