Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas to participate in the upcoming season.

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon, and the makers have already started approaching celebrities. The new names to join the list of probable contestants are Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:51
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas to participate in the upcoming season.

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge's points and the audience's votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc., were approached to be part of the show.

(ALSO READ - Happiness! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain take the Smart Jodi trophy home)

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. As per sources, Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas are in talks to join the show. If things work out, it will be these celebrities' first reality show.

The show is set to air on the 26th of September 2022 and might replace Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Are you excited to see Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas on the show? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Happiness! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain take the Smart Jodi trophy home

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Broken Ties! Ruhi is afraid of her mother, Preesha involuntarily created a dent in their relationship
MUMBAI :  StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Channa Mereya: New Romance! Aditya to start falling for Ginni’s cute nakhras
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Sirf Tum: Exclusive! Ranveer and Suhani get separated soon, family to get shifted soon to another city?
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
MUST READ! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hints about reconciliation and these things prove it
MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been constantly in the news ever since they got married. Troubles started...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Revelations! Vedika and Shubham spike Ishaan’s drink, Ishaan spills out the truth?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Kairav decides to move out of the house, feels suffocated with his family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
What! It is a big thumbs down for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, check out the post dropped by the audience
What! It is a big thumbs down for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, check out the post dropped by the audience
Latest Video