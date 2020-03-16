Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! B Praak to participate in the show?

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The new name to join the list of probable contestants is B Praak.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:05
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! B Praak to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc., have been approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, singer B Praak has been approached for the show and talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

(Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas to participate in the upcoming season.)

As we all know that on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa a bunch of celebrities come under one roof together where they are given a choreographer who helps them to showcase their dancing skills.

Well, if things work out between B Praak and the makers then this would be his first reality show.

The show is all set to go on air from the 26th of September 2022 and the show might replace Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Karan Johar, Nora Fatheti, and Madhuri Dixit will be judges on the show.

Are you excited to see B Praak on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas to participate in the upcoming season.)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Ooops! Did Karan Johar hint on Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday being a couple?
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Gurbaxani, Sparsh Walia, Tanuka Laghate and Srinivas Prasad Kiran JOIN the cast of Zee 5's Duranga
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the OTT world. Also read:...
Star Bharat launches a new show Ajooni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top platforms for interesting  and engrossing  content. Whether it's...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Kaamnaa star cast to wrap up the shoot today
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new shows have...
SAD! Fans HEARTBROKEN seeing Sayuri and Kanha aka KriSa's SEPARATION in Woh To Hai Albelaa, want them to reunite
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is ruling several hearts with its interesting storyline. The viewers are...
Hot and Sexy! Kate Sharma raises the temperature with her sexy bikini looks, check it out
MUMBAI: Kate Sharma is a famous actress, model and social media influencer who is well-known for her performances in TV...
Recent Stories
mona
Hot Pic! These bikini photoshoot of the actress Mouni Roy is too hot to handle
Latest Video