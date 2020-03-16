Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Check out the choreographers of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Faisal Shaikh

The new season is all set to premiere on the 3rd of September and the shoot has begun where all the contestants have begun to prepare for the show.  

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Check out the choreographers of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Faisal Shaikh

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, the confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Yuvraj Singh,  Shilpa Shinde etc.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources Faisu had been paired with Vaishnavi Patil who was the winner of Jhalak Dikla Ja and Dance India Dance.

Whereas Dheeraj Dhoopar is been paired with choreographer Sneha who is also known as Salsa Neha.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's returning after a long break.

The show will be hosted by Manish Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

