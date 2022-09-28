Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

The upcoming episode will be a Navratri dedicated episode where all the contestants would be performing in that form.

As per sources, actress Rashmika Mandanna will be gracing the show where she would be interacting with the audience and would be having fun segments with the judges and the host of the show.

She would be coming on the show to promote her upcoming Bollywood debut movie “Goodbye”.

The south actress would also be seen shaking a leg with some of the contestants.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and the fans are excited to see the actress on the show.

