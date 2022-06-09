Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Shocking! Faisu to get eliminated from the dance reality show so he can participate in Bigg Boss Season 16?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on air on 3rd September and it recieved a warm welcome from the audience. They have given a thumbs up to the show.

The one contestant that the audience is looking out for is Faisal Shaikh.

There was news doing rounds that Faisu has got an offer for being part of Bigg Boss 16 too and the makers are keen to have him on the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Now owing to this news, the audience feels that the makers might eliminate Faisu so he can participate in the Bigg Boss Season 16, as he would be good candidate for the show.

Faisu was in demand for both the shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Bigg Boss but the young lad chose the dance reality show over Bigg Boss.

The audience have said that they feel there are high chances of Faisu getting eliminated during the early weeks of the show so that he could be a part of Bigg Boss.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Priya Kapoor: Faisu these days is ruling the reality space of television where he is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and there is no doubt that he is one of the strongest contestants of both the show. But with the news doing the rounds that he was offered Bigg Boss too, I feel the makers could eliminate him on earlier basics as he could be a good choice for Bigg Boss.

Karan Kapoor : I have a strong feeling that Faisu will eliminate from the in a few weeks times as then he would be seen in Bigg Boss Season 16, as the makers would feel that he would be a perfect choice for doing the show and I think that would be a good move as Bigg Boss would bring more in the limelight than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Simran Kaur : Faisu is one of the strong contestants on the show and his first performance was appreciated by the audience and the judges, but the fans feel that he would be a good choice for Bigg Boss and hence he would be eliminated from the show at an earlier stage.

Purab Khan : I am very sure that Faisu might be eliminated from the show at a very stage as the makers would want him to be part of Bigg Boss as he would be a suitable candidate for the show and I feel he would get good exposure too.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu has a massive fan following and the fans would like to see him in all the shows possible.

