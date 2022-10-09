Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Kya Baat Ha! Maniesh Paul reveals This romantic secret of Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh is an internet sensation and currently, he is participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Now, Maniesh Paul exposes a romantic secret about Faisal Shaikh.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 19:07
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Kya Baat Ha! Maniesh Paul reveals This romantic secret of Faisal Shaikh

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Currently, he is making headlines for participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where he performed all the daredevil stunts and faced his fears.

He is also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 where he is showcasing his dancing talent.

Now we came across a video where host Maniesh Paul exposes this hidden truth about Faisu.

Where he tells him that his sister had arrived on the show, and she has said that after he became a celebrity, he had been getting a lot of proposals and girls are going crazy after him.

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen )

And then he unlocks his phone and starts reading the DM messages on his Instagram account where girls have sent him flirty messages where they are asking him to meet him and go on a date with him.  

Faisal says that this is all his false, nothing like that has happened and Maniesh was lying.

Well, post reading the messages everyone breaks into laughter which leaves the judges, contestants and the audience in splits.

There is no doubt that Faisu is turning out to be a strong contestant of the show and the fans are loving his new avtar.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Faisal Sheikh Aamir Khan Jannat Zubair Khatron Ke Khiladi Reality show Dance Deewane dance shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 19:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SAD! Mayuri Deshmukh of Imlie who plays Malini to quit the show; shares a picture after the last shot
MUMBAI: Imlie is a Star Plus show that went on air in November 2020 and streams on Disney+Hotstar. It stars Sumbul...
Shocking! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Ulka Gupta aka Banni QUITS social media?
MUMBAI :   Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making heads turn and gaining a lot of popularity. The...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Kya Baat Ha! Maniesh Paul reveals This romantic secret of Faisal Shaikh
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos...
Exclusive! “It is difficult for me to travel without friends, so I avoid travelling solo for watching films or for shopping,” says Sindoor Ki Keemat’s Prateik Chaudhary on his travel habits
MUMBAI: The super talent Prateik Chaudhary is one of the best-looking and charming Indian television actors and models...
Koffee With Karan season7: Kya Baat Hai! Gauri Khan to appear as a special guest on the final episode of Karan Johar’s show, details inside
MUMBAI: The grand finale of Koffee With Karan promises to make up for Shah Rukh Khan’s absence from this season. And...
OMG! Bhagyalaskhmi's Aishwarya Khare Aka Lakshmi has a doppelganger on the sets
MUMBAI :  'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video