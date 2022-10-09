Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Kya Baat Ha! Maniesh Paul reveals This romantic secret of Faisal Shaikh

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Currently, he is making headlines for participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where he performed all the daredevil stunts and faced his fears.

He is also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 where he is showcasing his dancing talent.

Now we came across a video where host Maniesh Paul exposes this hidden truth about Faisu.

Where he tells him that his sister had arrived on the show, and she has said that after he became a celebrity, he had been getting a lot of proposals and girls are going crazy after him.

And then he unlocks his phone and starts reading the DM messages on his Instagram account where girls have sent him flirty messages where they are asking him to meet him and go on a date with him.

Faisal says that this is all his false, nothing like that has happened and Maniesh was lying.

Well, post reading the messages everyone breaks into laughter which leaves the judges, contestants and the audience in splits.

There is no doubt that Faisu is turning out to be a strong contestant of the show and the fans are loving his new avtar.

